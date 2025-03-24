MobSF - Path Traversal CVE-2024-21633
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/0x33c0unt/CVE-2024-21633/tree/main?tab=readme-ov-filehttps://www.qu35t.pw/posts/2024-21633-mobsf-rce/https://github.com/MobSF/Mobile-Security-Framework-MobSF/commit/19c1b55c2c59596f2d43439926c9dc976cbeaec4https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-21633
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 3, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- mobsf_project
- Product
- mobile-security-framework
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