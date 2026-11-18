Mockoon < 9.7.0 - Unauthenticated Admin API CVE-2026-59148
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/mockoon/mockoon/security/advisories/GHSA-rqx4-3f6q-3x2vhttps://github.com/mockoon/mockoon/commit/c420b5a56918475b8663977b51e5f986e45b3299https://mockoon.com/releases/9.7.0https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-59148
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 9, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- mockoon
- Product
- mockoon
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