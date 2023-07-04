mongo-express Remote Code Execution CVE-2019-10758
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/vulhub/vulhub/tree/master/mongo-express/CVE-2019-10758https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2019-10758https://snyk.io/vuln/SNYK-JS-MONGOEXPRESS-473215https://github.com/CLincat/vulcathttps://github.com/MelanyRoob/Goby
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 24, 2019
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- mongo-express_project
- Product
- mongo-express
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