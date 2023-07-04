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mongo-express Remote Code Execution CVE-2019-10758

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://github.com/vulhub/vulhub/tree/master/mongo-express/CVE-2019-10758https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2019-10758https://snyk.io/vuln/SNYK-JS-MONGOEXPRESS-473215https://github.com/CLincat/vulcathttps://github.com/MelanyRoob/Goby
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Cisa Kev
Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Yes
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Dec 24, 2019
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
mongo-express_project
Product
mongo-express

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