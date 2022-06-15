Monsta FTP <= 2.10.4 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2022-27468CVE-2022-27469CVE-2022-31827
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLGCNgyyYX0yG9rF3Pd72H7qE9sfRA7d_ihttps://github.com/zer0yu/CVE_Request/blob/master/MonstaFTP/MonstaFTP_v2_10_3_SSRF.md
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 26, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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