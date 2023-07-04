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Monstra CMS 3.0.4 - HTTP Header Injection CVE-2018-16979

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://github.com/howchen/howchen/issues/4https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2018-16979https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templates
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Sep 12, 2018
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
monstra
Product
monstra

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