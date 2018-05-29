Monstra CMS <= 3.0.4 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2018-11472CVE-2018-11473CVE-2018-11474CVE-2018-11475CVE-2018-18048CVE-2018-6383CVE-2018-6550CVE-2018-9037CVE-2018-9038CVE-2018-10109CVE-2018-10118CVE-2018-10121CVE-2018-11678CVE-2018-17418CVE-2018-14922CVE-2018-16608CVE-2018-15886CVE-2018-17026CVE-2018-17024CVE-2018-17025CVE-2018-16979CVE-2018-16977CVE-2018-16978CVE-2018-16819CVE-2018-18694CVE-2018-16820CVE-2018-11227CVE-2020-8439CVE-2020-13384CVE-2020-23205CVE-2020-23219CVE-2020-23697
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/monstra-cms/monstra/issues/443https://github.com/monstra-cms/monstra/issues/444https://github.com/monstra-cms/monstra/issues/445https://github.com/monstra-cms/monstra/issues/446https://github.com/monstra-cms/monstra/issues/463https://github.com/monstra-cms/monstra/issues/465https://github.com/monstra-cms/monstra/issues/466
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 16, 2018
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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