Moodle Jitsi Meet 2.7-2.8.3 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2021-26812
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/udima-university/moodle-mod_jitsi/issues/67https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-26812https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templateshttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemon
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 14, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- jitsi
- Product
- meet
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.