Moodle - Remote Code Execution CVE-2024-43425
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/RedTeamPentesting/moodle-rce-calculatedquestionshttps://blog.redteam-pentesting.de/2024/moodle-rce/https://www.redteam-pentesting.de/en/advisories/rt-sa-2024-009/https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2024-43425
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 7, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- moodle
- Product
- moodle
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.