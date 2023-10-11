MotionEye Config Info Disclosure CVE-2022-25568
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.pizzapower.me/2022/02/17/motioneye-config-info-disclosure/https://github.com/ccrisan/motioneye/issues/2292https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/cve-2022-25568https://github.com/KayCHENvip/vulnerability-pochttps://github.com/Miraitowa70/POC-Notes
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 24, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- motioneye_project
- Product
- motioneye
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