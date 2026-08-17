My Calendar < 3.7.9 - Unauthenticated SQL Injection CVE-2026-6854
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/a6466f97-4d8a-4d01-b61f-94d89da7c16b/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-6854
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 8, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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