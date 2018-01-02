MySQL / MariaDB Authentication Bypass (Apr 2012) - Active Check CVE-2012-2122
- Severity
- Not available
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://bugs.mysql.com/bug.php?id=64884http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/53911https://mariadb.atlassian.net/browse/MDEV-212https://web.archive.org/web/20131027090831/http://www.h-online.com:80/open/news/item/Simple-authentication-bypass-for-MySQL-root-revealed-Update-1614990.htmlhttp://seclists.org/oss-sec/2012/q2/493
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.