Nagios XI 5.5.6-5.7.5 - Authenticated Remote Command Injection CVE-2021-25298
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/fs0c-sh/nagios-xi-5.7.5-bugs/blob/main/README.mdhttps://github.com/rapid7/metasploit-framework/pull/17494http://nagios.comhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-25298http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/170924/Nagios-XI-5.7.5-Remote-Code-Execution.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 15, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- nagios
- Product
- nagios_xi
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