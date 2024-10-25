Nagios XI v5.11.0 - SQL Injection CVE-2023-40931
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://rootsecdev.medium.com/notes-from-the-field-exploiting-nagios-xi-sql-injection-cve-2023-40931-9d5dd6563f8chttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-40931
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 19, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- nagios
- Product
- nagios_xi
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