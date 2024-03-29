.NET Framework - Leaking ObjRefs via HTTP .NET Remoting CVE-2024-29059
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://msrc.microsoft.com/update-guide/vulnerability/CVE-2024-29059https://code-white.com/blog/leaking-objrefs-to-exploit-http-dotnet-remoting/https://github.com/codewhitesec/HttpRemotingObjRefLeakhttps://github.com/NaInSec/CVE-LISThttps://github.com/fkie-cad/nvd-json-data-feeds
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 23, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- microsoft
- Product
- .net_framework
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