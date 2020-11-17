Netatalk < 3.1.12 Arbitrary Code Execution Vulnerability - Active Check CVE-2018-1160
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://netatalk.io/3.1/ReleaseNotes3.1.12http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/106301https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/46034/https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/46048/https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/46675/http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/152440/QNAP-Netatalk-Authentication-Bypass.htmlhttps://www.tenable.com/security/research/tra-2018-48https://github.com/tenable/poc/tree/master/netatalk/cve_2018_1160/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 20, 2018
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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