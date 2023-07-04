NETGEAR - Authentication Bypass CVE-2020-27866
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wzt.ac.cn/2021/01/13/AC2400_vuln/https://www.zerodayinitiative.com/advisories/ZDI-20-1451/https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2020-27866https://kb.netgear.com/000062641/Security-Advisory-for-Password-Recovery-Vulnerabilities-on-Some-Routershttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-27866
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 12, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- netgear
- Product
- ac2100_firmware
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