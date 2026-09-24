NeuVector - Information Disclosure CVE-2026-25703
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-25703https://github.com/neuvector/manager/security/advisories/GHSA-hx45-873x-74qvhttps://github.com/neuvector/manager/commit/949cc1184fdf671416f788d9d2a039f8558a717dhttps://github.com/neuvector/manager/releases/tag/v5.5.0
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 5, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- suse
- Product
- neuvector-manager
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.