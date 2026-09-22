Newfold WordPress Plugins - Unauthenticated Admin Bypass via Empty HMAC Secret CVE-2026-80099
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/3ee369c0-0d7c-4142-b3ba-a518288647bahttps://github.com/Wayang1337/CVE-2026-80099https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/wp-module-data/trunk/includes/Data.phphttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-80099
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 9, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- newfold
- Product
- wp-module-data,bluehost-wordpress-plugin,hostgator,wp-plugin-web,crazy-domains
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