Nextcloud Server < 22.2.10.14, 23.x < 23.0.12.9, 24.x < 24.0.12.5, 25.x < 25.0.9, 26.x < 26.0.4 Improper Access Control Vulnerability (GHSA-2hrc-5fgp-c9c9) CVE-2023-39960
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 13, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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