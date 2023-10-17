Nextcloud Server 25.x < 25.0.8, 26.x < 26.0.3, 27.x < 27.0.1 Improper Access Control Vulnerability (GHSA-hhgv-jcg9-p4m9) CVE-2023-45151
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 16, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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