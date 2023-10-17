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Nextcloud Server 25.x < 25.0.8, 26.x < 26.0.3, 27.x < 27.0.1 Improper Access Control Vulnerability (GHSA-hhgv-jcg9-p4m9) CVE-2023-45151

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://github.com/nextcloud/security-advisories/security/advisories/GHSA-hhgv-jcg9-p4m9
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
OpenVAS
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Oct 16, 2023
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
Not available
Product
Not available

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