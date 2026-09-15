NextGEN Gallery <= 4.2.3 - Reflected Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2026-28141
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-28141https://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/nextgen-gallery/vulnerability/wordpress-nextgen-gallery-plugin-4-2-3-cross-site-scripting-xss-vulnerability?_s_id=cvehttps://wordpress.org/plugins/nextgen-gallery/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 6, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- imagely
- Product
- nextgen-gallery
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