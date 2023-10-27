NextGen Mirth Connect - Remote Code Execution CVE-2023-37679
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.horizon3.ai/nextgen-mirth-connect-remote-code-execution-vulnerability-cve-2023-43208/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-37679http://mirth.comhttp://nextgen.comhttp://packetstormsecurity.com/files/176920/Mirth-Connect-4.4.0-Remote-Command-Execution.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 3, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- nextgen
- Product
- mirth_connect
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