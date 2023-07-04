Next.js <9.3.2 - Local File Inclusion CVE-2020-5284
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/zeit/next.js/releases/tag/v9.3.2https://github.com/zeit/next.js/security/advisories/GHSA-fq77-7p7r-83rjhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-5284https://github.com/Z0fhack/Goby_POChttps://github.com/merlinepedra/nuclei-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 30, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- zeit
- Product
- next.js
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