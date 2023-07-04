Node RED Dashboard <2.26.2 - Local File Inclusion CVE-2021-3223
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/node-red/node-red-dashboard/issues/669https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2021-3223https://github.com/node-red/node-red-dashboard/releases/tag/2.26.2https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-3223https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemon
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 26, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- nodered
- Product
- node-red-dashboard
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