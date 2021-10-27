Skip to main content
HomePentest-Tools.com Logo
Start free trial

Node-Red - Local File Inclusion CVE-2021-3223

Severity
Not available
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Exploit capabilities

Sniper can read arbitrary files from the target system and extract them as evidence.

Recommendation
Not available
References
https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-3223
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
Yes
CVE Published
Jan 1, 2021
Detection added at
Software Type
Web server
Vendor
Node
Product
Red

Detect this vulnerability now!

Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.
Start 7-day free trial Compare paid plans