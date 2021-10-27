Node-Red - Local File Inclusion CVE-2021-3223
- Severity
- Not available
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can read arbitrary files from the target system and extract them as evidence.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- Jan 1, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Web server
- Vendor
- Node
- Product
- Red
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