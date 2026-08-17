Nodogsplash - Directory Traversal
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- Not available
- EPSS Percentile
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-39120https://github.com/nodogsplash/nodogsplash/commit/a745a5d635925d2a6f0e0530bdc0eac645b672edhttps://gist.github.com/numanturle/55cb758bacc4930a081e79c2a6a769b6https://github.com/openwrt/routing/pull/997
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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