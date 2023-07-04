Nova noVNC - Open Redirect CVE-2021-3654
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://seclists.org/oss-sec/2021/q3/188http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2021-3654https://bugs.python.org/issue32084https://opendev.org/openstack/nova/commit/04d48527b62a35d912f93bc75613a6cca606df66https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-3654
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 2, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- openstack
- Product
- nova
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.