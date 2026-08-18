NPM package.json Disclosure
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- Not available
- EPSS Percentile
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://docs.npmjs.com/cli/v9/configuring-npm/package-jsonhttps://classic.yarnpkg.com/lang/en/docs/package-json/https://pnpm.io/package_json
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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