OA E-Cology LoginSSO.jsp - SQL Injection (CNVD-2021-33202) CNVD-2021-33202
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- Not available
- EPSS Percentile
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/PeiQi0/PeiQi-WIKI-Book/blob/main/docs/wiki/oa/%E6%B3%9B%E5%BE%AEOA/%E6%B3%9B%E5%BE%AEOA%20E-Cology%20LoginSSO.jsp%20SQL%E6%B3%A8%E5%85%A5%E6%BC%8F%E6%B4%9E%20CNVD-2021-33202.mdhttps://www.cnblogs.com/0day-li/p/14637680.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- weaver
- Product
- e-cology
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