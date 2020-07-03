OCS Inventory NG < 2.9 RCE Vulnerability CVE-2020-14947
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://shells.systems/ocs-inventory-ng-v2-7-remote-command-execution-cve-2020-14947/https://github.com/OCSInventory-NG/OCSInventory-ocsreports/releases/tag/2.9
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 30, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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