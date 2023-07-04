October CMS - Remote Code Execution CVE-2022-21705
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/octobercms/library/commit/c393c5ce9ca2c5acc3ed6c9bb0dab5ffd61965fehttps://github.com/octobercms/october/security/advisories/GHSA-79jw-2f46-wv22https://cyllective.com/blog/post/octobercms-cve-2022-21705/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-21705https://github.com/cyllective/CVEs
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 23, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- octobercms
- Product
- october
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