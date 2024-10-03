Odoo <= 8.0-20160726 & 9.0 - Open Redirect CVE-2017-5871
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://sysdream.com/cve-2017-5871-odoo-url-redirection-to/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2017-5871
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 22, 2019
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- odoo
- Product
- odoo
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