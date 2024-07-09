Ollama - Remote Code Execution CVE-2024-37032
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wiz.io/blog/probllama-ollama-vulnerability-cve-2024-37032https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-37032https://github.com/Bi0x/CVE-2024-37032
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 31, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- ollama
- Product
- ollama
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