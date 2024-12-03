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Open Journal Systems pkp-lib - Open Redirect

Severity
EPSS Score
Not available
EPSS Percentile
Not available
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://github.com/pkp/pkp-lib/issues/7575
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Not available
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
public_knowledge_project
Product
open_journal_systems

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