Open Web Analytics 1.7.3 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2022-24637
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/rapid7/metasploit-framework/blob/master//modules/exploits/multi/http/open_web_analytics_rce.rbhttp://packetstormsecurity.com/files/171389/Open-Web-Analytics-1.7.3-Remote-Code-Execution.htmlhttps://github.com/Open-Web-Analytics/Open-Web-Analytics/releases/tag/1.7.4https://github.com/Pflegusch/CVE-2022-24637https://github.com/c0derpwner/HTB-pwned
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 18, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- openwebanalytics
- Product
- open_web_analytics
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