OpenAPI Generator <= 7.5.0 - Arbitrary File Read/Delete CVE-2024-35219
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.sonarsource.com/blog/the-power-of-taint-analysis-uncovering-critical-code-vulnerability-in-openapi-generator/https://github.com/OpenAPITools/openapi-generator/commit/edbb021aadae47dcfe690313ce5119faf77f800dhttps://github.com/OpenAPITools/openapi-generator/pull/18652https://github.com/OpenAPITools/openapi-generator/security/advisories/GHSA-g3hr-p86p-593hhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-35219
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 27, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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