OpenChamber <1.13.0 - Unauthenticated Arbitrary File Read CVE-2026-53976
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.vulncheck.com/advisories/openchamber-path-traversal-file-read-via-allowoutsideworkspace-parameterhttps://github.com/openchamber/openchamber/commit/f1b9506132faf6c564a2694c7f33b94421a49b4ahttps://github.com/openchamber/openchamberhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-53976
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 6, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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