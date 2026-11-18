OpenEMR FaxSMS Module - Authenticated Arbitrary File Read via disposeDocument CVE-2026-124450
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/Nxploited/CVE-2026-124450https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-x2vr-jgg8-c57chttps://github.com/advisories/GHSA-wf4w-mx2w-j4vvhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-124450
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 8, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- openemr
- Product
- openemr
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.