OpenFlagr <= 1.1.18 - Authentication Bypass CVE-2026-0650
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-rwp9-5g7q-73q3https://github.com/openflagr/flagr/commit/fe83dc87aa404a57554aa5839ac450f55c203570https://dreyand.rs/code%20review/golang/2026/01/03/0day-speedrun-openflagr-less-1118-authentication-bypasshttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-0650
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 7, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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