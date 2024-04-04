OpenMetadata - Authentication Bypass CVE-2024-28255
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/open-metadata/OpenMetadata/blob/e2043a3f31312ebb42391d6c93a67584d798de52/openmetadata-service/src/main/java/org/openmetadata/service/security/JwtFilter.java#L111https://github.com/open-metadata/OpenMetadata/blob/e2043a3f31312ebb42391d6c93a67584d798de52/openmetadata-service/src/main/java/org/openmetadata/service/security/JwtFilter.java#L113https://github.com/open-metadata/OpenMetadata/security/advisories/GHSA-6wx7-qw5p-wh84https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-28255https://github.com/wy876/wiki
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 15, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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