OpenSearch Dashboard - Default Login
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- Not available
- EPSS Percentile
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://opensearch.org/docs/latest/security/access-control/users-roles/https://github.com/opensearch-project/OpenSearch-Dashboards
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 23, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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