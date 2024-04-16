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OpenSSH Terrapin Attack CVE-2023-48795

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://github.com/RUB-NDS/Terrapin-Scannerhttps://terrapin-attack.com/http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/176280/Terrapin-SSH-Connection-Weakening.htmlhttp://seclists.org/fulldisclosure/2024/Mar/21http://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2023/12/18/3
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Dec 18, 2023
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
openbsd
Product
openssh

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