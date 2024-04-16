OpenSSH Terrapin Attack CVE-2023-48795
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/RUB-NDS/Terrapin-Scannerhttps://terrapin-attack.com/http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/176280/Terrapin-SSH-Connection-Weakening.htmlhttp://seclists.org/fulldisclosure/2024/Mar/21http://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2023/12/18/3
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 18, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- openbsd
- Product
- openssh
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.