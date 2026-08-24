OpenTSDB <= 2.4.1 - Unauthenticated RCE via Gnuplot Injection CVE-2023-25826
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/OpenTSDB/opentsdb/pull/2275https://github.com/vulhub/vulhub/blob/master/opentsdb/CVE-2023-25826/README.mdhttp://packetstormsecurity.com/files/174570/OpenTSDB-2.4.1-Unauthenticated-Command-Injection.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-25826
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 3, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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