Oracle Access Manager - Remote Code Execution CVE-2021-35587
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://testbnull.medium.com/oracle-access-manager-pre-auth-rce-cve-2021-35587-analysis-1302a4542316https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-35587https://www.oracle.com/security-alerts/cpujan2022.htmlhttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templateshttps://github.com/GrrrDog/Java-Deserialization-Cheat-Sheet
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 19, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- oracle
- Product
- access_manager
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