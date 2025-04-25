Oracle MySQL Server <= 8.0.41, 8.1 <= 8.4.4, 9.0 <= 9.2.0 Security Update (cpuapr2025)- Windows CVE-2025-21577CVE-2025-30682CVE-2025-30687CVE-2025-30688CVE-2025-21574CVE-2025-21575CVE-2025-30693CVE-2025-30695CVE-2025-30715CVE-2025-21584CVE-2025-21580CVE-2025-21581CVE-2025-21585CVE-2025-30689CVE-2025-21579CVE-2025-30696CVE-2025-30705CVE-2025-30683CVE-2025-30684CVE-2025-30685CVE-2025-30699CVE-2025-30704CVE-2024-13176CVE-2024-9143CVE-2025-30721CVE-2025-30703CVE-2025-30681
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 20, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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