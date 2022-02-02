Oracle Weblogic - Path Traversal CVE-2020-14882
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://support.oracle.com/knowledge/Oracle%20Database%20Products/2733752_1.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-14882https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/49479
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 21, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Web server
- Vendor
- Oracle
- Product
- Weblogic
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