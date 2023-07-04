Oracle WebLogic Server Local File Inclusion CVE-2022-21371
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.oracle.com/security-alerts/cpujan2022.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-21371https://gist.github.com/picar0jsu/f3e32939153e4ced263d3d0c79bd8786http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/165736/Oracle-WebLogic-Server-14.1.1.0.0-Local-File-Inclusion.htmlhttps://github.com/Mr-xn/CVE-2022-21371
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 19, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- oracle
- Product
- weblogic_server
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