Oracle WebLogic Server - T3 Deserialization RCE (StreamMessageImpl blacklist bypass) CVE-2016-0638
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2016-0638https://www.oracle.com/security-alerts/cpuapr2016.htmlhttps://github.com/frohoff/ysoserialhttps://github.com/dr0op/WeblogicScan
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 21, 2016
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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