Orchard 'ReturnUrl' Parameter URI - Open Redirect CVE-2011-5252
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/36493https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2011-5252https://www.invicti.com/web-applications-advisories/open-redirection-vulnerability-in-orchard/https://exchange.xforce.ibmcloud.com/vulnerabilities/72110http://orchard.codeplex.com/discussions/283667
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 12, 2013
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- orchardproject
- Product
- orchard
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