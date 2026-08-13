Orkes Conductor 3.21.21-3.30.1 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2026-58138
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.vulncheck.com/advisories/orkes-conductor-unauthenticated-rce-via-graalvm-script-evaluatorshttps://github.com/conductor-oss/conductor/commit/c691e35e768caeb802c9f06ecdd9674c80081af1https://github.com/conductor-oss/conductor/releases/tag/v3.30.2https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-58138https://github.com/BiiTts/CVE-2026-58138-Conductor-Unauth-RCE
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 30, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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